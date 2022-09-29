×
Weird Al Yankovic, Ice Cube, Flavor Flav Pay Tribute to Coolio

The award-winning rapper died on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Coolio
Coolio Greg Doherty/Getty

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” who died on Wednesday at 59.

His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper died Wednesday in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given at the time.

Coolio reached worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of three of his albums — It Takes a Thief, Gangsta’s Paradise and My Soul — which helped him cross into mainstream music. The ’90s also saw Coolio compose the theme song for the 1996-2000 Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel.

Rappers and stars alike took to social media to remember the artist.

Kenan Thompson, who starred in Kenan & Kel, posted on his Instagram story, saying, “Wait, now Coolio!!” followed by two more slides featuring photos of the musician, writing, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!”

“This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio,” rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube tweeted.

“Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav. He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend,” tweeted Flava Flav.

Read their tributes below.

