Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl Overdose

Rapper Coolio died of a fentanyl overdose and also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system, his manager and family spokesperson, Jarel Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Posey, the family recently got the news from the coroner and was told that Coolio’s struggles with asthma and his history as a cigarette smoker were additional factors in his death. Posey shared that the star’s loved ones continue to remember him as a great man, both onstage and off.

On Sept. 28, Coolio was found dead at a friend’s home in Los Angeles at age 59. The rapper was known for the global success of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the Grammy Award-winning hit that was featured in the film Dangerous Minds. Other singles included “Fantastic Voyage,” “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “C U When U Get There.”

Among his Hollywood work was his credit for composing the theme song for the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, which debuted in 1996 and starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Thompson paid tribute to Coolio at the time of his death by posting to social media, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!”

Coolio appeared in such films as Dear God (1996), Batman & Robin (1997), Submerged (2000) and Stealing Candy (2003). He also voiced the character Kwanzaa-bot on Futurama.

Among those remembering the music star upon his death was Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer, who attributed the film’s success in part to “Gangsta’s Paradise.” She posted in September: “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song.”