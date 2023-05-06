King Charles III Coronation Concert: When to Watch Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, New ‘Doctor Who’ and Winnie-the-Pooh

The coronation of King Charles III at London’s Westminster Abbey drew worldwide media coverage on Saturday, but the celebrations will continue on Sunday, including a big Coronation Concert.

Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Tom Cruise and others will bring star power to the event.

Find out details on when and where the concert will take place and what performers will be featured below.

When and where is the Coronation Concert?

The musical event will unfold on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a residence of the British Royal Family and the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, just west of London. It is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. London time/3 p.m. New York time/noon L.A. time.

Thousands of members of the public, who won tickets via a ballot, and volunteers from the King and Queen’s charities will get to attend the concert. Additional tickets went to groups supporting such causes as the environment.

Where will it air?

The BBC will broadcast the Coronation Concert Sunday on TV, radio and its digital platforms in the 8-10 p.m. London time slot and on demand.

For those in central London, screens in the capital’s St James’s Park will also show the musical action.

In the U.S., the Coronation Concert will be carried by PBS at 3-5 p.m. New York time/noon-2 p.m. L.A. time.

What is the concert’s goal?

The Coronation Concert is not only setting out to entertain British and global audiences, but also to send a cultural message. Organizers have said it will “showcase the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theater and dance, bringing music icons and contemporary stars together for this historic occasion.”

Who will perform at and participate in the Coronation Concert?

The event, hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, will bring together big names from the worlds of music, Hollywood and beyond.

The lineup of performers that reads like a who’s-who of music includes the likes of Britain’s Take That (featuring three of the originals members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, but not Robbie Williams), Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood and DJ Pete Tong, U.S. stars Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Katy Perry, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Meanwhile, Zak Abel will replace fellow singer-songwriter Freya Ridings who was due to perform onstage with Alexis Ffrench on the piano, but had to pull out at the last minute due to an illness.

In addition, Sex Education star and new Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa will star in Shakespeare play excerpts featured as part of a multidisciplinary performance that is a collaboration of The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

U.S. music star Bette Midler is reportedly also set to make an appearance during the concert. Video messages by Tom Cruise and Joan Collins will add some Hollywood glamour to the affair, with other video appearances announced for Tom Jones and Bear Grylls.

Plus, following Paddington Bear’s famous video skit with Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace, Winnie-the-Pooh will make a special appearance as part of the Coronation Concert.

All in all, the stage is set for a memorable night.