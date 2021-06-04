Cynthia Erivo Announces Debut Album ‘Ch. 1 vs. 1’

Celebrated actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo announced Friday her debut album will drop later in the summer.

Along with the news that Ch. 1 vs. 1 will arrive Sept. 17, the Oscar-nominated actress released her first pop-soul debut single, “The Good,” along with a music video directed by Mollie Mills.

“In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music,” Erivo said in a statement. “That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

The Mills-directed music video features Erivo as a woman remembering the positive memories of her failed relationship and the love between two Black women. “I wanted to normalize seeing Black women in a relationship on screen, because often it’s really fetishistic,” Erivo says.