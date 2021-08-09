DaBaby’s Apology Over Homophobic Remarks Deleted From His Instagram Account

DaBaby appears to have deleted the apology he posted on Instagram following homophobic remarks he made at a music festival two weeks ago.

At the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.” He went on to make crude remarks about women and men.

When he later addressed his remarks, the rapper doubled down on his offensive comments, stating his gay fans “don’t have HIV/AIDS” because they’re not “nasty” or “junkies.”

After facing mounting criticism, DaBaby posted apologies first on Twitter and later on Instagram.

In a July 27 tweet that remains posted as of press time, he wrote: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. … But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

But his longer statement, which he posted on Instagram on Aug. 2, appears to have been deleted. In that statement, the rapper acknowledged that he “needed education” and guidance.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he write. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

He also apologized to the LGBTQ+ community “for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

Amid the controversy, DaBaby was dropped from several events, including Lollapalooza.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to his rep for comment.