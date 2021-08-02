DaBaby Apologizes for “Hurtful and Triggering Comments” to LGBTQ+ Community Amid Backlash

DaBaby is speaking out and coming forward with an apology after facing backlash for homophobic remarks he made at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month.

While performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.” When he later addressed his remarks, the rapper continued to stir controversy after stating his gay fans “don’t have HIV/AIDS” because they’re not “nasty” or “junkies.”

He eventually apologized on Twitter, telling his fans that “Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

However, he continued to face criticism for his comments with musicians such as Elton John, Madonna and Questlove speaking out against the rapper. DaBaby was eventually dropped from the final day of Chicago’s Lollapalooza, as well as from the lineup for New York City’s upcoming Governors Ball music festival.

Now DaBaby took to social media again on Monday to offer an extended apology and acknowledged that he “needed education” and guidance.

He wrote, “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance –has been challenging.”

Despite some public figures speaking out against the rapper, DaBaby expressed his thanks to the “many people who came who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources.” “That’s what I needed and it was received,” he wrote.

He then apologized to the LGBTQ+ community “for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

See his full statement below.