DaBaby Dropped From iHeart Radio, Austin City Limits Music Festivals

Two more festivals have dropped DaBaby from their upcoming lineups, following the rapper’s second apology for homophobic statements he made on stage during his recent set at the Rolling Loud festival.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer feature the artist as part of their respective 2021 lineups, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

“DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival daytime stage,” a representative from iHeartMedia confirmed to THR in a statement.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival confirmed DaBaby had been removed from their lineup on social media Tuesday morning.

Both add to a growing list of festivals that have dropped the artist this week, starting with the Lollapalooza on Sunday, and the Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festival, which both announced he had been removed from their lineups on Monday. For Day N Vegas, DaBaby was replaced with Roddy Ricch.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the Governors Ball said in a statement, which didn’t name the rapper, but posted to the festival’s Twitter account Monday morning. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

The removal of DaBaby from the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival list of performers follows a lengthy Instagram apology by the rapper, which was posted to his account Monday. In it, he asked for time to “grow, educate and learn” before people on social media “demolish you.”

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received,” he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

His Instagram apology was proceeded by an earlier and more brief Twitter apology as well as an Instagram Live, in which the rapper stated his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because “they got class” and they’re not “nasty” or “junkies.” The numerous statements from the artist were prompted by his July 25 set at Rolling Loud, during which DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.”

Dua Lipa, who featured the rapper on her “Levitating” remix, and other high-profile musicians like Questlove, Madonna and Elton John have spoken out and denounced the rapper’s homophobic comments.

“I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” Lipa said in an Instagram post on Monday. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”