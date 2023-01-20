×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Carole King, Questlove, Melissa Etheridge Remember David Crosby: “His Music and Legacy Will Inspire Many”

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee died at 81.

David Crosby
David Crosby Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Questlove, Carole King, Melissa Etheridge and more stars took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby, who died at 81.

The musician was a founding member of The Byrds and, later in his career, Grammy-winning band Crosby, Stills & Nash, which eventually became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Crosby helped Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive their late son, Beckett, via sperm donation. The singer/songwriter shared her grief over the loss of her friend. “He gave me the gift of family,” Etheridge tweeted. “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come.”

Related Stories

David Crosby
Music News

David Crosby, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Founder, Dies at 81

Madonna
Music News

Madonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration Tour

Carole King remembered her “old friend,” writing, “he left us with his words, his music and his beautiful voice. My deepest condolences to Jan, Django and everyone who loved David Crosby.”

“David Crosby’s music was definitely a part of my life as I’m sure it was for millions of folks,” Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio wrote. “A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present.”

Though Tom Petty died in 2017, his Twitter account is still active, and it tweeted, “Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten.”

Read more tributes below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad