Carole King, Questlove, Melissa Etheridge Remember David Crosby: “His Music and Legacy Will Inspire Many”

Questlove, Carole King, Melissa Etheridge and more stars took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby, who died at 81.

The musician was a founding member of The Byrds and, later in his career, Grammy-winning band Crosby, Stills & Nash, which eventually became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Crosby helped Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive their late son, Beckett, via sperm donation. The singer/songwriter shared her grief over the loss of her friend. “He gave me the gift of family,” Etheridge tweeted. “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come.”

Carole King remembered her “old friend,” writing, “he left us with his words, his music and his beautiful voice. My deepest condolences to Jan, Django and everyone who loved David Crosby.”

“David Crosby’s music was definitely a part of my life as I’m sure it was for millions of folks,” Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio wrote. “A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present.”

Though Tom Petty died in 2017, his Twitter account is still active, and it tweeted, “Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten.”

Read more tributes below.

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure. pic.twitter.com/1e0vbvd2SN — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023

David Crosby's music was definitely a part of my life as I'm sure it was for millions of folks.

A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present. pic.twitter.com/1askSFymJR — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 20, 2023

Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans. pic.twitter.com/JsUOj2xT5R — Tom Petty (@tompetty) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby. Poster from Wavy Gravy's Quarantine Concert for SEVA with archival footage from David and Graham Nash, Dr. John, Bob Weir, Blind Boys of Alabama and more. pic.twitter.com/QcyWDo5Bnm — Dr. John (@akadrjohn) January 19, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we wish the iconic David Crosby a safe passage to the other side. We have always been inspired by his beautiful songwriting, and will never finish unpacking the layers to his music. Here’s our version of ‘Helplessly Hoping.’ pic.twitter.com/R4GI2m4c0D — Home Free (@HomeFreeGuys) January 19, 2023

We are so sad to hear of the passing of the legendary David Crosby, a man of unbelievable talent. As a small tribute, here’s our cover of CSNY’s “Teach Your Children”. Rest in Peace, David. https://t.co/J2Lqpzt8to pic.twitter.com/6bCaQdaBbh — HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 19, 2023

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

"I don't like greed, I don't like ignorance. I really don't like anger. But I love love." – @thedavidcrosby



Rest in peace to the brilliant David Crosby. He will be greatly missed. 🕊



📸 Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/6AXXTT8wcP — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) January 20, 2023