De La Soul’s Entire Catalog Coming to Streaming Services

Pioneering rap trio De La Soul’s catalog will finally be available on streaming services on March 3.

De La Soul and Reservoir Media announced Tuesday that the group’s first six albums, including its platinum-selling 1989 debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. The release coincides with the 34th anniversary of the trio’s first album, which was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2011.

“We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new,” De La Soul said in a statement.

To celebrate the news, the Grammy-winning ensemble will digitally release its 1989 single, “The Magic Number,” on January 13. The song got a boost when it was played during the end credits of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

De La Soul includes Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer), Trugoy (David Jude Jolicoeur) and Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr.). They formed in high school on Long Island, New York. In 2021, Reservoir acquitted the famed independent hip-hop label Tommy Boy Music, securing the rights to De La Soul’s back catalog. The group’s music will be distributed by Reservoir’s Chrysalis Records.

De La Soul’s other albums to become available on March 3 include De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000) and AOI: Bionix (2001).