Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them going forward.

The singer broke the news in the first episode of their new podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, saying that they reached the “revelation” after a year and a half of healing and self-reflective work.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering,” Lovato says of the news on their podcast. “In this first episode, I am excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people. I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Indeed, later in the podcast, Lovato says that while “it would mean the world” if people used they/them, Lovato “will also be accepting if people slip and say her/she because I know that being in my position, it’s going to take a while for people to get used to.”

“I just want them to be making the effort. I think it’s important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don’t try to use them,” they add.

In an Instagram post sharing the non-binary news, Lovato adds, “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

On their podcast, Lovato is joined by their friend and gender non-conforming writer, performer and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon, who Lovato adds is also “an important voice within the non-binary community and beyond.”

“Their work to create visibility, equality and understanding has inspired me on my healing journey. We’ll discuss identity at large, but also take time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically,” Lovato says of the discussion with Vaid-Menon.

On their podcast, Lovato also reflected on their 2018 overdose, connecting it to not living their truth.

They say, “I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists, or team members, or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the, in the leotard and look a certain way, you know? I thought that was what I was supposed to be and now I just realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”

Lovato’s podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, is made in partnership with Cadence13, OBB Sound and SB Projects, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.