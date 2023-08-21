×
Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun Part Ways

Lovato is seeking new management after splitting with Braun, whose SB Projects manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ozuna, Dan + Shay, David Guetta and more.

Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun
Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Demi Lovato has parted ways with talent manager Scooter Braun, who she signed to in 2019.

Billboard reports that Lovato is seeking new management after splitting with Braun last month. Representatives for the singer and Braun didn’t immediately reply to The Hollywood Reporter’s requests for comment.

Braun’s SB Projects manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ozuna, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others. The news comes days after Puck News reported that Bieber had left Braun; shortly after the story broke Braun’s team said the report was false.

J Balvin parted ways with Braun in May after signing with the manager in 2019. 

Under Braun’s direction, Lovato released 2021’s Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and 2022’s Holy Fvck. Both albums struggled to launch a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She was previously managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack.

On Sept. 15, Lovato will release Revamped, which includes rock versions of 10 of her songs. Her hits include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Give Your Heart a Break,” “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer.” Her 2015 album, Confident, earned the singer her first-ever Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album; she also competed for best pop duo/group performance in 2019 for her guest appearance on Christina Aguilera’s “Fall In Line.”  

Lovato was a child actress on the TV series Barney & Friends and had a breakthrough as a teen star on the Disney Channel film Camp Rock and the network series Sonny With a Chance. She also worked as a judge on The X Factor.

The performer entered rehab in 2010 after struggling with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, and she has spoken openly about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years.

