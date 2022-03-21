Devo to Donate Licensing Revenue From Song Catalog to Groups Supporting Ukraine

Devo, the New Wave music group known for hits like “Whip It,” said they will donate their licensing revenue from their song catalog for the entire month of April, along with personal monetary contributions, to organizations that are helping support the Ukrainian people and refugees.

The money will be earmarked for Music Saves UA and World Central Kitchen. Devo is asking others in the music industry to join them in this effort.

“Vladimir Putin’s rape of a sovereign nation, Ukraine, whose citizens are committed to democratic rule of law should not and cannot stand in the 21st Century,” said Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of Devo. “To help the victims of Putin’s unprovoked war, Devo will be donating these revenues from the licenses of our song catalog throughout the month of April. We invite our rights holder partners in masters and publishing matters to join us in doing the same. Further we encourage all successful recording artists to do something similar to help make this gesture reach critical mass.”

Music Saves UA is a nonprofit fundraising project that was created to provide immediate humanitarian help, including medical, food, water and hygiene, to those who need it most right now in Ukraine.

“The whole team at Music Saves UA is incredibly grateful for all the donations and constant help and support from the world of music and culture,” Music Save UA representative Vlad Yaremchuk said. “Our incredible team and dozens of volunteers who joined our cause are working 24/7 to provide supplies and aid via our humanitarian HQ in Kyiv. Every penny that reaches us is put to good use immediately, especially as we work to establish new centers on the Moldovian and Romanian borders for those fleeing. Every act of support is invaluable for us and we deeply appreciate it.”

World Central Kitchen, which was founded by Chef José Andrés in 2010, is a nonprofit organization that “provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.” In response to the Ukraine invasion, WCK is providing meals not only in Ukraine but also in Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary at border crossings, shelters and other locations.

Devo, whose other hits have included “Beautiful World” and “That’s Good,” has made it a priority to support political and social causes in addition to “using music and performance art as commentary on conformity, emotional repression and dehumanization.”