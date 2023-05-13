Diane Keaton Says She “Didn’t Even Know” Justin Bieber Before Starring in His “Ghost” Music Video

Diane Keaton may not have been a “Belieber” before she starred in Justin Bieber’s music video for his hit “Ghost,” but it’s probably fair to say she is now — at least to some degree.

The Book Club: The Next Chapter star sat down with United Kingdom publication, Metro, to promote the sequel from Bil Holdermann, during which she also discussed co-starring alongside the Grammy-winning singer in his 2021 music video.

She said she “couldn’t believe it” when she was asked to have a major role in the video, adding, “This was like one of those things that happens, [and] you’re going, ‘I’m what?’ … And of course, it was so much fun, it couldn’t have been more fun.”

Prior to playing Bieber’s grandmother mourning the loss of her husband in the three-and-a-half minute video, Keaton admitted she “didn’t even know” the “Peaches” singer before filming.

“I hadn’t been a fan,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t even know him. I knew the music a little, and I liked the music, but I wasn’t a fan exactly. So, you know, I don’t have music pouring in my ears all the time.” She continued, “I don’t know why me, I still don’t understand. I don’t know how, but I loved it.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Annie Hall actress opened up about what draws her to the roles she takes on, explaining that it depends.

“It’s someone who has issues that are pulsing in her being,” Keaton said. “It’s also about the people, the actors and the directors [you work with]. It all depends. [Certain people] will let you be partially this or feel better about whatever you’re doing, as opposed to you worrying about how it’s all going to bear up. But I’ve been around a long time and I still like it.”