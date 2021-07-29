‘Loki’ Makes a Splash on Top TV Songs Chart

Streams and sales of Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Holding Out for a Hero” drives the song to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for June 2021.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of June 2021.

“Hero” appeared in the second episode of Loki, Disney+’s newly premiered series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on June 16. It’s one of two songs from Loki to reach the June 2021 tally, joined by Hayley Kiyoko’s “Demons” at No. 4 after its appearance in the show’s third episode.

In June 2021, “Hero” boasted 4.5 million U.S. on-demand streams and 4,000 downloads, according to MRC Data. “Demons,” meanwhile, racked up 1.1 million streams and 2,000 downloads in the same period.

Loki tops ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which holds Nos. 2 and 10 on the latest list, led by John Legend’s “Conversations in the Dark” at No. 2 after being heard in the series’ June 3 episode, the finale of its 17th season. In June 2021, “Dark” received 3.7 million streams and 4,000 downloads.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Holding Out for a Hero,” Bonnie Tyler, Loki (Disney+)

2. “Conversations in the Dark,” John Legend, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

3. “Dirty Paws,” Of Monsters and Men, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

4. “Demons,” Hayley Kiyoko, Loki (Disney+)

5. “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” Four Tops, Lupin (Netflix)

6. “Healing,” Fletcher, Love, Victor (Hulu)

7. “Glory Box,” Portishead, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

8. “Hell Is Round the Corner,” Tricky, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

9. “Honest Man,” Luke Sital-Singh, New Amsterdam (NBC)

10. “To Begin Again,” Ingrid Michaelson & Zayn, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.