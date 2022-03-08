Diverse Representation and #ChangeMusic Launch Music Database

Diverse Representation and Color of Change’s #ChangeMusic initiative are set to launch the Diverse Representation Music Database, it was announced Tuesday.

The database aims to increase the hiring of Black professionals in the music industry. Housing the résumés and profiles of hundred of professionals, the database will act as a resource for hiring managers from music labels, agencies, firms, streaming platforms and other companies seeking to hire Black talent.

“This first-of-its-kind database is an invaluable tool for any company or platform within the music industry looking to hire Black talent,” Jaia Thomas, Esq., founder and president of Diverse Representation, said in a statement. “From studio engineers to marketing professionals to art directors to attorneys, this database covers the entire swath of roles in the music industry. For years companies have claimed how difficult it is to find a qualified Black candidate. Those claims become null and void with the release of this database.”

Amity Paye, senior director of communications at Color Of Change, said: “The Diverse Representation Music Database is a necessary tool that will help end the music industry’s decades-long history of discrimination and exclusion of Black professionals.”

Paye added, “This is an invitation for record labels, artists, producers and venues to take action in the industry by hiring Black talent and professionals. The music industry has excluded and exploited Black people for far too long. With this database, we are investing in Black talent and careers and driving the music industry to commit to inclusivity.”

Résumé submissions for the Diverse Representation Music Database will be accepted on the Diverse Representation website later this year. Hiring managers can submit requests through the website to receive access to talent roster. The database will be refreshed on a quarterly basis.

The Diverse Representation Music Database marks the latest collaboration between Diverse Representation and #ChangeMusic. Last year, they previously launched the Black Music Executives Pipeline Program, which aimed to increase the number of Black executives in the music industry. In the program, professionals were selected to participate in a three-month mentorship program, which taught the skill sets and relationships needed to succeed in the industry.