Dixie D’Amelio Teases Hulu Reality Show and Music Tour

Dixie D’Amelio’s name is typically trailed by data points and itemized lists of followers, streams, views, engagement, comments and the like. It’s understandable in the age of the influencer though few boast the metrics D’Amelio can with more than 90 million followers across Tik Tok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. But that’s not how she values sucess.

Even though her debut music video, “Be Happy,” has been streamed more than 108 million times on YouTube following its debut last summer, D’Amelio considers her latest clip for the just-released “Psycho” a hit even before it’s been posted. “I already know it’s successful because I love it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night minutes before unveiling the Steven Gomillion-directed video inside a West Hollywood party hosted by Triller in partnership with Donut Shop. “I don’t know if that’s cocky but I feel like it’s an important attitude to have because not everyone’s going to like everything that you do.”

The 19-year-old, who will soon be seen in the Hulu reality series The D’Amelio Show opposite younger sister Charlie and parents Heidi and Marc, opened up on her creative process, a possible tour and how creating content for social media compares to reality television.

Social stars: Dixie D’Amelio and boyfriend Noah Beck Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

What was your vision for the “Psycho” music video?

Exactly how it turned out. We actually did two shoot days for the video. The first one was very fashion, supermodel looks and it was very pretty. When we saw it, we knew it needed more — like a psycho element. We got to do that whole side and it all kind of came together.

How involved are you in picking directors and photographers you work with?

I’m fully involved in that whole process. [Steven Gomillion] is so amazing, and he took exactly my creative [ideas] and brought it to life. I’m so happy with how it turned out.

What have you learned about the music business over the past year?

I feel like I’ve learned a lot through this whole process. Music has been a huge part of my life, but never recording. Once I did, I fell in love. Now, writing I love. I’m falling in love even more in the whole process. Even though everything has happened so fast, I’ve never been overwhelmed by the speed of everything. I just want to keep going, keep getting better, keep putting new stuff out. Talks about an album are definitely there. I don’t have an exact date yet, but maybe by the end of this year.

You mentioned a tour earlier …

There’s nothing planned yet. I’ve been saying that I have three pop-up shows coming but those aren’t planned — I’ve just been telling people that and putting it out there and then it’s going to happen. But yes, I will be having some shows later this year.

People talk so much about streams, views, engagement, likes, etc. as a way to measure success. How will you measure the success of the “Psycho” music video?

I already know it’s successful because I love it and I’m very confident in it. I don’t know if it’s cocky, but I feel like that’s an important attitude to have because, again, not everyone’s going to like everything you do. Its art and art is hard to share because receiving people’s opinions on art is difficult. It’s difficult having someone say, “Oh, I don’t like that,” and you’re like, “Well, this is me, these are my emotions, this is my creative.” Numbers are cool but I care more about the people who support me and their opinions, and they love it. I’m so proud to put my name on everything that is happening.

We are weeks away from the Hulu premiere of your family’s show [Sept. 3]. It’s one thing to point a camera at yourself, but it’s another to have people point cameras at you and create a reality show. How was the experience? Would you do a second season?

I would 100 percent do a season two — it was so much fun. It was cool getting to spend a lot of time with my family because while we do talk a lot and see each other but we don’t see everything we do. I may be at writing camp or Charlie’s doing a dance thing, and in the show, we’re literally watching our lives and catching each other, like, “I didn’t know you did that!” Honestly, it wasn’t weird having cameras in front of us because we’re still ourselves. It’s not like we’re playing roles or being fed lines. It is us and our family. It was really nice.

Interview edited for length and clarity.