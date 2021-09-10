Doja Cat Remakes ‘Grease’ Hit “You’re the One that I Want” for Pepsi Spot Debuting During MTV VMAs

Rydell High School has come back to life with pop superstar Doja Cat playing both a smooth-singing Pink Lady and a moto-jacket-wearing vixen thanks to Pepsi-Cola as the beverage brand launches Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

The new spot plays like a classic music video and finds Doja singing the Grease classic “You’re the One that I Want” as a freshly-made reimagination while dancing her way through the Rydell campus and into a soda shop. The campaign serves to launch Pepsi’s Cream Soda and Black Cherry and is timed to celebrate the milestone 50th anniversary of the musical. (The musical version debuted in 1971; the film based on the stage musical premiered in 1978.)

Doja Cat for Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Courtesy of Pepsi

Hannah Lux Davis directed the clip in collaboration with choreographer Sean Bankhead. The video is now available on Youtube and will debut during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards telecast at which Doja is nominated for Video of the Year (“Kiss Me More” ft. SZA), Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (“Kiss Me More” ft. SZA), and Best Visual Effects (“You Right” with The Weeknd).

In a statement, Doja said working with Pepsi on the remake has been a “surreal” experience. “It’s such an iconic song and brand, so to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; I had to be a part of it.” (She even gets a chance to recite Olivia Newton-John’s unforgettable line as Sandy directed to John Travolta’s Danny: “Tell me about it, stud.”)

Added Pepsi’s Todd Kaplan, vp of marketing: “Pepsi has a great heritage in music and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited-time offering lineup.”

Starting Sept. 20, the limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop in Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors will be on sale anywhere Pepsi products are sold. See the video below.