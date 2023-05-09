Dolly Parton to Release First Rock Album, Featuring Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Elton John

- Share this article on Facebook
Dolly Parton is ready to rock ‘n’ roll: the country music icon is set to release a rock album featuring collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.
The Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will drop Rockstar on Nov. 17. The 30-track album will include nine original songs and 21 rock covers, including “Purple Rain,” “We Are the Champions,” “Every Breath You Take” with Sting and “Let It Be” with McCartney, Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.
“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton, 77, said in a statement. “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”
Rockstar also includes collaborations with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Ann Wilson, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Richie Sambora, Kid Rock, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Van Zant, Warren Haynes, Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Linda Perry, John 5, Simon Le Bon, Michael McDonald, Ronnie McDowell, The Jordanaires, Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band, Kevin Cronin, Neil Giraldo and Waddy Wachtel.
First single “World of Fire” will be released Thursday, the same day the entertainer will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks. Parton will also perform “World of Fire” at the ceremony, which will air live on Amazon’s Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Parton said. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”
Rockstar full track listing:
- Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)
- World on Fire
- Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)
- Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)
- Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)
- Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)
- I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- Purple Rain
- Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)
- I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
- Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)
- Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)
- Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
- We Are The Champions
- Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)
- You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
- Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
- Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)
- I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
- Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
- Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)
