Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Set to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

The iconic duo will front the event that will take place on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The awards will stream live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

The event will mark Brooks’ first time hosting an awards show and will come ahead of his Las Vegas residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE and follows his record-breaking world tour. Parton hosted the ACM’s last year, the first year they were streamed live on Prime Video.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition, getting to see all this great new talent in Country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” said Brooks.

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.