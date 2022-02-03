Dolly Parton to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

National treasure Dolly Parton is set to host the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton as host is a coup for Amazon who will show the awards for the first time, streaming the two-hour event live without commercials on Prime Video, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The awards were previously broadcast on CBS.

Parton’s co-hosts will be revealed at a later date.

This year’s event will be in-person, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases brought about by the Omicron variant. The 2021 ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, featured a mix of live and pre-recorded performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much like the delayed 2020 edition, hosted by Urban alone.

It’s been a solid week of news for Parton, who was among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The country music icon is the most decorated female singer-songwriter in the genre and has been nominated for 45 ACM Awards, winning 13.

The run-up to the awards will see Parton release her album Run, Rose, Run on March 4, to accompany her original novel with the same title, written with James Patterson and releasing March 7.

Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards will be revealed next week.