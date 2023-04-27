ACM Awards: Dolly Parton to Deliver New Rock Single, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen Will Perform

Dolly Parton is set to rock the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The icon will close out the awards show with a performance of the lead single from her upcoming rock album at the May 11 event, which she is hosting with Garth Brooks.

Others set to perform at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, include chart-topper Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson, who has six nominations and is the second-most nominated act at the ACMs.

Bailey Zimmerman — who recently hit the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Rock and a Hard Place” — will perform. Jelly Roll, Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell and The War And Treaty are also set to take the stage, while more performers will be announced at a later date.

The commercial free show will stream live on Amazon’s Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

HARDY is the top contender with seven nominations. His collaboration with Wilson, “wait in the trunk,” will compete for song of the year, visual media of the year and music event of the year.

Artists vying for the show’s top prize — entertainer of the year — include Wallen, Combs, Aldean, Brown, Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. This year the award has extended its nominees from five to seven and marks Wallen and Brown’s first time competing for the big prize.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.