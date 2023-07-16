Dolly Parton Says She Has No Plans to Retire: “I’ll Just Hopefully Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song Onstage”

Dolly Parton doesn’t see herself getting off the stage anytime soon, or really ever.

The country music icon said during a recent interview on the Greatest Hits Radio show that she has no plans for retirement in her future because she’s “not one to sit around and do nothing.”

“I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I’ve written. But that’s how I hope to go,” Parton, 77, quipped. “Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines.”

Since her debut album Hello, I’m Dolly in 1967, Parton has gone on to become a music legend, releasing a total of 65 studio albums so far.

Earlier during the interview with host Ken Bruce, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer explained that since she’s been lucky to have so many dreams come true throughout her music career, she wants to make sure she doesn’t let anything go to waste.

“I always believe that if you’ve wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive,” the Jolene singer said. “And every dream kind of spawns another dream. You can branch off of almost anything that happens and make a business of that as well. So it’s kind of like a tree with good roots – it’s got a lot of limbs and it’s also got a lot of leafs. So, why not make the most of it?”

The Grammy-winning singer is also set to make another one of her dreams come true with the upcoming release of her first rock album.

In May, Parton announced that her album Rockstar, which will drop on Nov. 17, will feature collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” she said in a statement at the time. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”