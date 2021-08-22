Don Everly, Half of Country Rock Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

Don Everly, half of country rock-and-roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84.

The Los Angles Times confirmed Everly’s death via a family spokesperson on Saturday night, reporting that he died at home in Nashville. A cause of death was not cited.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” read a statement given to the outlet. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Everly was born in 1937 in Kentucky and was raised in a musical family with his brother Phil.The pair began writing and recording music in the mid 1950s and released their self-titled album in 1957 before signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1960. They went on to achieve hits such as “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do is Dream” and “Problems.”

The Everly Brothers released 21 studio albums in addition to numerous live and compilation albums, while Don Everly released several solo records including Sunset Towers and Brother Jukebox.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry; while Don was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019.

His brother Phil died in 2014 of pulmonary disease at the age of 74.

Additional hits of the The Everly Brothers include “Cathy’s Clown,” which charted in 1960 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks in the top position, and “Bird Dog.”

Don Everly is survived by his mother, Margaret; his wife Adela; his son, Edan, and his daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.