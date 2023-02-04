Dr. Dre, Interscope and Flipper’s Set to Flip Hollywood Palladium Into a Roller Rink Party to Celebrate ‘The Chronic’ (Exclusive)

Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace are flipping the Hollywood Palladium to create an epic roller rink party to celebrate the re-release and 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic.

Grammy-winning singer and Flipper’s partner Usher, along with co-founders Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall, will host the event on Saturday, a day before the 2023 Grammy Awards. Flipper’s original roller rink will be re-created, featuring a 4,700-square foot skating rink, specially made rink-side seating, live DJs playing throughout the night and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and Flipper’s skate rental.

“I am so excited to bring Flipper’s back to its spiritual home. It’s a Hollywood homecoming,” said Ross, who is married to music executive Jimmy Iovine, one of Dr. Dre’s close friends and longtime business partners.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, which launched in 1979, will be returning to Hollywood for the first time since closing its doors in 1981.

Dr. Dre announced this week that The Chronic would finally make its return to streaming services, which was met with major fanfare. The album was released on Dec. 15, 1992, on Death Row and Interscope, and featured the hits “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “Fuck wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)” and “Let Me Ride,” which won the rapper-producer his first Grammy. Rolling Stone ranked The Chronic No. 37 on its 2020 version of its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

This week has been extraordinary for Dr. Dre, who was honored by the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which they renamed at the event. It was originally called the Recording Academy Global Impact Award, and Dr. Dre was honored alongside Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone.

This year, Dre picked up his first Emmy for his epic Super Bowl halftime show performance alongside Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar. He’s produced all of his own hit songs and also crafted hits for Snoop Dogg, Blige, Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Eve, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak and more.