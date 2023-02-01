Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Is Finally Streaming

Dr. Dre’s classic debut album, The Chronic, will finally be available on streaming services Wednesday.

The album was released on Dec. 15, 1992 on Death Row and Interscope Records, and featured the hits “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “Fuck wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)” and “Let Me Ride,” which won the rapper-producer his first Grammy. The album’s re-release to digital service providers is to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me,” Dr. Dre. said in a statement.

Rolling Stone ranked The Chronic No. 37 on its 2020 version of its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time List. The album’s re-release will be accompanied by a special Chronic merch collection, available on www.interscope.com.

The announcement comes a day before Dr. Dre will be honored by the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the Hollywood Palladium. Rappers Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne as well as Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone will receive the honor.

This year Dre picked up his first Emmy for his epic Super Bowl halftime show performance alongside Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar. He’s produced all of his own hit songs and also crafted hits for Snoop Dogg, Blige, Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Eve, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak and more.