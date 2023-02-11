Drake Energetically Runs Through Hit Songs at Pre-Super Bowl Concert as Cher, Serena Williams Cheer Him On

Drake ran through his hits like the Energizer Bunny at a pre-Super Bowl concert where attendees included Cher and Serena Williams.

The rap star said he was using the early morning Saturday show — he went on around 1 a.m. MST — as practice for his upcoming tour. He also told the feverish fans at the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One that he was supposed to perform a couple songs but he felt like he wanted to do more.

“I have one question for you, and I need you to answer me honestly. Tonight, they asked me to come up here and they asked me to do three songs, 20 minutes,” Drake said. “I can either do my 20 minutes or we could just run through all the old shit. It’s up to you.”

The crowd cheered on, and the artist with the record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits performed anthems like “Jimmy Cooks,” “God’s Plan,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Energy,” “Know Yourself,” “In My Feelings,” “Flip the Switch,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “Controlla,” “Sticky” and “Wait For U,” among others.

When he performed his collaborations with 21 Savage from their joint album Her Loss, he asked the audience: “I need y’all be 21 tonight. Is that OK?”

He took his jacket off before performing “No New Friends” and even changed some of the lyrics of “Started From the Bottom” to highlight Sunday’s big game: “Now I’m at the Super Bowl, few million for a show,” he rapped.

“I might need a drink after this,” he said before performing “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right).” “I might do a shot with the drink too. Somebody bring me a shot.”

“We gotta make sure this is the most turnt up Super Bowl party,” he added. “I’ma keep going until they tell me to stop.”

Other big-name attendees at the second annual Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience included Alex Rodriguez, Christina Aguilera, Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Booker, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kevin Durant, Meek Mill, Michael Strahan, Reggie Bush, Kygo, Tyga and Bobby Flay.

“Thank you for putting up with me. That was like 45 minutes. I think I went a little over my time, but I appreciate you for having me. I’m trying to get some exercise in before we go on tour. I hope you all come see us on tour this summer,” Drake said. “I had a hell of a week. I’d like to just express my gratitude for being on this stage, and for all of you spending your hard-earned money just to come out, party and see us perform.”

He closed the show with Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” playing in the background, saying he wanted to end the night “together with a moment of gratitude.”

“Because we spent a lot of years inside the house just by ourselves … I’d just like for you to look to somebody that you don’t know, or you can look at somebody that you love a lot, but just turn to the next person next to you and just give them a hug. Or just say, ‘I’m glad to be here with you alive in this moment,’” Drake said, as the audience participated.

“These are moments you got to remember. You can’t take this shit for granted,” he added. “The greatest rapper in the world, by the way, he goes by the name of Lil Wayne, and he used to do this thing at the end of his show where he would play this song, and everybody would sing along. It was my favorite moment of the night every night. So this is how we’re going to end the show tonight. I’d like to play this and dedicate this song to each and every one of you. I hope you have a great 2023. My name is Drake, and I’ll be here again to see you, I promise, but for now, let’s sing together. Go ahead.”

The crowd then sang along to the late icon’s 1993 classic from the Bodyguard soundtrack.

“Don’t be shy, now. Sing this shit,” Drake said.