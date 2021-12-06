Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations for 2022 Ceremony

After receiving two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, Drake has withdrawn his nominations.

The artist was nominated for best rap performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future and for best rap album for Certified Lover Boy.

According to a source close to the situation, the Recording Academy received a request from Drake and his management to remove his nominations from the final-round ballot, with the Grammys honoring the request. Variety was first to report the news.

His recent nominations are not visible on his artist page on the Grammys’ website. The Recording Academy also added the nomination changes to its list of updates.

Though it is unclear why the four-time Grammy winner and his management withdrew the nominations, the decision follows the artist speaking out against the Recording Academy following The Weeknd’s high-profile snubs last year.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on Instagram after The Weeknd’s snub for last year’s awards. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.” (Despite The Weeknd announcing plans to boycott the Grammy Awards moving forward, he still secured three Grammy nominations for the 2022 ceremony.)

Drake has also voiced his frustration for his own previous nominations and wins. The artist reportedly declined to submit More Life for consideration for the 2018 edition of the music awards and had expressed frustration over the Recording Academy for only recognizing him as a rap artist when his hits at the time were in the pop genre. His hit single “Hotline Bling” was nominated and won for best rap song during the 2016 ceremony.

“I’m a Black artist, I’m apparently a rapper, even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song,” Drake said in an interview with Britain’s DJ Semtex. “The only category that they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m Black.” Drake won two Grammys for “Hotline Bling” — he won for both best rap song and best rap/sung collaboration. “I won two awards but I don’t even want them because it feels weird to me,” he had also said.

Despite his two nominations for the 2022 ceremony, Drake was shut out of major categories.

While revealing the nominations for the 2022 show last Tuesday, the Recording Academy also announced that it was expanding the list of nominees in four general field categories, as a way “to make room for more music, more artists and more genres and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Drake’s reps for comment.