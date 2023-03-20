Ed Sheeran Goes on Intimate Journey in New Disney+ Docuseries ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’

Ed Sheeran is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his musical journey in the four-part Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.

All four episodes will premiere on May 3, two days before his new album – (pronounced subtract) will be released. The album’s first single, “Eyes Closed,” will come out Friday.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is produced by Emmy-winner producers at Fulwell 73 Productions, who worked on Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Adele: One Night Only and the Grammy Awards.

A press release says the Grammy-winning English singer “opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music” in the docuseries. “This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world.”

Sheeran released his debut album in 2011 and has won four Grammys. His hits include “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Photograph,” “Shivers,” “Castle on the Hill,” “I Don’t Care” and “Don’t.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran said in a statement. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

Watch the trailer for Sheeran’s docuseries below.