Ed Sheeran to Perform at 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The “Thinking Out Loud” singer joins a star-studded lineup including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Dolly Parton is also set to close out the night with a performance of the world premiere of the debut single from her new rock record.
Last week, the British singer was found not liable in a copyright infringement case in New York City. A jury said Sheeran didn’t steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”
Related Stories
Talking about the litigation in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “Shape of You” singer explained, “The thing with these cases, it’s not usually songwriters that are suing songwriters. I mean sometimes it is, but … I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there’s four chords primarily that are used, and there’s eight notes. And we work with what we’ve got.”
On Friday, the singer-songwriter released his sixth studio album, –, (pronounced subtract). Sheeran also opens up about his life, touching on subjects like grief, mental health, love and loss, in his new four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, currently streaming on Disney+.
Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will be streamed live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Tom Petty
Could Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” Copyright Win Change the Landscape of Music Lawsuits?
-
RuPaul's Drag Race
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ Cast Speak Out Against “Bigoted” Anti-Trans Legislation During MTV Movie & TV Awards
-
-
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Positive Messages During Road to Recovery: “The Body Is Miraculous”
-
royals
King Charles III Coronation Concert: When to Watch Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, New ‘Doctor Who’ and Winnie-the-Pooh