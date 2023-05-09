Ed Sheeran to Perform at 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer joins a star-studded lineup including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Dolly Parton is also set to close out the night with a performance of the world premiere of the debut single from her new rock record.

Last week, the British singer was found not liable in a copyright infringement case in New York City. A jury said Sheeran didn’t steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”

Talking about the litigation in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “Shape of You” singer explained, “The thing with these cases, it’s not usually songwriters that are suing songwriters. I mean sometimes it is, but … I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there’s four chords primarily that are used, and there’s eight notes. And we work with what we’ve got.”

On Friday, the singer-songwriter released his sixth studio album, –, (pronounced subtract). Sheeran also opens up about his life, touching on subjects like grief, mental health, love and loss, in his new four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, currently streaming on Disney+.

Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will be streamed live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.