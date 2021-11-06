Post-Quarantine, Ed Sheeran Says His Daughter Had Also Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran, who is out of his isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and will appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live as planned, spoke about his diagnosis and recent recovery in a new interview with Howard Stern.

The singer-songwriter explained the timeline of his experience with COVID-19 and said that his young daughter, 1-year-old Lyra, also tested positive at the time.

“Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement,” Sheeran said of rumors about his SNL appearance being affected, but “I was always playing that. I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff.”

Sheeran had shared his diagnosis just days before the release of his latest album, =, and earlier this week clarified that he out of quarantine and “excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on.”

“It’s quite an odd thing getting that and then having to announce it to the world, and then suddenly like, I’m now out of it, and I’m still sort of being treated [like he has COVID]. It’s kind of an uncomfortable,” Sheeran admitted to Stern.

The Howard Stern Show radio host asked Sheeran, “Did you have heavy symptoms at all? I assume you were vaccinated,” to which the singer replied, “I was, yeah, but I was super ill and rundown before.”

“As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every single day. I was just like, I want to make sure I don’t have it,” said Sheeran.

Sheeran talked about the busy schedule he had, waking up early to do promotion for his new album, and said, “I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it [COVID-19].”

“My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think,” Sheeran recalled.

Watch his interview clip with Stern below.

