Ed Sheeran Wows A-List Crowd in Amagansett During Intimate SiriusXM Concert

Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York

The stars came out for Ed Sheeran’s SiriusXM show in Amagansett, New York, on Monday night.

Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney, Billy Joel, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, John Mayer, Howard Stern, Jon Bon Jovi, James Corden, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Gwyneth Paltrow, Andy Cohen, Anjelica Huston, Michael J. Fox, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy were among those who turned up for the intimate show at live music venue Stephen Talkhouse on Main Street, per a The Hollywood Reporter source in attendance.

Sheeran kicked off an hourlong set at 7 p.m., taking the stage inside a tented structure outside the popular venue following an introduction from SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein. The company announced the gig less than a month ago, billing it as an exclusive concert for SiriusXM subscribers and fans.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Ed Sheeran, one of the top artists in the world, will step away from his tour playing stadiums to present an intimate show for SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, a truly iconic venue,” said Greenstein in a July 20 press release touting the show. “This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the lucky fans in attendance and to our listeners nationwide.”

.@edsheeran performs “Shape of You” during an exclusive SiriusXM concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY. Stars such as Paul McCartney, James Corden, Billy Joel and more were seen in attendance pic.twitter.com/AGW96RZNEC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 15, 2023

Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, The Killers and Mumford & Sons have previously headlined the show. For his outing, Sheeran delivered a setlist that included “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Don’t,” “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” “Bad Habits” and select tracks of his new album Subtract including “Eyes Closed.”

Judging by the action in the VIP section, the crowd loved it as McCartney was seen jamming out while Corden was spotted singing along to Sheeran’s hit songs. Also of note: Guests noshed on slices of pizza provided by new celeb-friendly Fini Pizza. The pizzeria, located on Main Street, took over the former space occupied by Astro’s Pizza earlier this summer and has quickly become a foodie destination, frequented by the likes of Jessica Seinfeld.

In closing, Sheeran thanked Stephen Talkhouse for hosting and all the attendees for coming out. “Thank you to Sirius XM and everyone there for always playing my tunes and always supporting me from the very, very beginning.”

The concert will air on SiriusXM’s The Ed Sheeran Channel on Aug. 16 and will re-air throughout the week. The Sheeran channel launches Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 21 on the SXM App and on channel 104. SiriusXM Hits 1 will stream the show on Sept. 1, and it will also become available on the SXM App.