Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Continue Performances Virtually

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement shared to his social media Sunday, the musician revealed the diagnosis and, as a result, said he will be self-isolating and carrying on with scheduled interviews and performances virtually.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x,” he wrote on Instagram.

The news comes just days prior to Sheeran’s fourth studio album releasing on Oct. 29. His recent singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” have ranked No. 2 and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last month, Sheeran announced the dates for the first leg of his 2022 stadium tour.

Sheeran was also set to appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6. This week, he serves as a mega mentor on NBC’s The Voice.

