Elton John “Back At Home and In Good Health” After Fall

Elton John was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning after slipping at his home in the South of France.

A spokesperson for the singer says the fall happened on Sunday. “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” the statement read.

John is 76. He wrapped his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour last month in Stockholm. The tour kicked off in 2018.

The performer’s tour stop in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium — held in Nov. 2020 — aired live on Disney+ as a special called Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. The concert took place 47 years after John’s historic 1975 performance at the Los Angeles ballpark that cemented his superstar status. The concert event earned the Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner his first-ever Emmy nomination. This year, he will compete for outstanding variety special (live).

“The love from the audience, the kindness, the generosity, the loyalty — it’s been like one big party. It’s like the end of an era, and it’s a happy end to an era,” John recently told The Hollywood Reporter about the concert event.

Before the Emmy nominations were announced, John admitted that becoming an EGOT was never a goal of his. But he added: “If it gets nominated for an Emmy, that’d be wonderful.

“I’m so pleased about the quality of this thing,” John continued. “The sound and what they did is incredible, and I’m so proud of it. I couldn’t find anything wrong with it, and I’m usually so critical. So if it is nominated for an Emmy, we’ll just celebrate that.”