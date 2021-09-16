Elton John Reschedules European Farewell Tour Dates Due to Hip Injury

Elton John is postponing the European dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023 after injuring his hip during the summer, the singer announced in a statement.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John wrote in a message posted to his social media on Thursday.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

The touring delay will impact around 50 dates across the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Belgium and France. In the statement, John noted that he still plans to perform during the Global Citizen Live charitable festival on Sept. 25, as the shorter setlist, which includes just five songs, is less physically demanding than his own tour dates.

He also noted that after the festival, he plans to undergo surgery to address the ongoing pain from his hip injury with the aim of returning to tour beginning in January 2022 in New Orleans.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” John wrote. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”