Elton John Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Texas Shows

Elton John revealed Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of two planned shows in Texas.

The British singer, 74, took to Instagram Stories to share the news with his followers. “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.”

John had been due to perform at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. New dates have yet to be announced.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” continued John in his statement.

The Rocketman singer clarified that he is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is only experiencing mild symptoms. John noted that he expects to be able to make the shows in Little Rock, Arkansas this weekend. At the end of his message, he thanked his fans for all their love and support said that he can’t wait to see them soon.

This is not the first time John’s shows have been interrupted. He had concerts halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, and then last September, John had to reschedule European dates on the tour — about 50 performances — due to a hip injury he sustained during the summer.