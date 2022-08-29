×
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Bring Metaverse to the VMAs With “From the D 2 The LBC” Performance 

The performance kicked off with Eminem and Snoop Dogg sitting together on a couch, while the latter smoked a giant joint.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eminem and Snoop Dogg reunited onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for a unique Otherside metaverse-inspired performance of their recent collaboration “From the D 2 The LBC.” The song marks the first collaboration for the rappers in more than 20 years. The pair also earned a nomination for “best hip-hop video” for the song.

The performance kicked off with Eminem and Snoop Dogg sitting together on a couch, while the latter smoked a giant joint. How he got such a thing onto the stage? “I got connections,” Snoop Dogg tells Eminem.

Seemingly under the influence, the rappers were transported to a metaverse version of their performance, similarly to the song’s music video. While they performed the first half of the song live, the audience watched animated versions of the rappers perform in the metaverse.

“Yo Slim, wake up,” Snoop Dogg called to Eminem halfway through their performance. “We got a show to do.” The rappers finished off the end of the song onstage. Eminem wore his signature all-black outfit with a black baseball cap, while Snoop Dogg donned a large fur coat.

Otherside is described on its website as “a gamified, interoperable metaverse currently under development. The game blends mechanics from massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled virtual worlds.”

MTV partnered with Yuga Lubs on the performance, which aired live during the Sunday awards show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

