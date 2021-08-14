Erykah Badu Issues Apology to Barack and Michelle Obama for Posting Video From Birthday Party

Erykah Badu is apologizing for being a “terrible guest” at former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

The singer was one of the guests who attended Obama’s private birthday gathering that took place at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last weekend. However despite photography and videography at the party reportedly prohibited, Badu posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself, Obama and others dancing at the event for her 5 million followers to see. The video has since been deleted.

After the video circulated online, Badu has come forward with an apology.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica,” Badu tweeted Thursday.

When someone asked whether the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama asked her to publicly apologize, Badu clarified that that wasn’t the case and it was just the “right thing” to do.

Leading up to the event, the guest count for the event was reportedly scaled back to only include family and close friends due to concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19.

In a statement obtained by USA TODAY, spokesperson Hannah Hankins said the outdoor event was “planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”

It was reported that before entering the party, all guests had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Guests who were spotted attending the birthday party reportedly included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and H.E.R.