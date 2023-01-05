Rapper Theophilus London Has Been Found, Family Says

Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing by friends and family, has been found.

London’s family told The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday that he is safe and well, and that they would appreciate prayers and privacy from the public.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on social media.

No other details were released.

Last week London, a rapper who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, was reported missing by his friends and family. His family filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department and the family said the musician reportedly hadn’t been heard from since July.

“Wherever you are send us some signal,” his father wrote in a press release announcing that he was missing. “No matter what we will come get you son.”

London, 35, appeared on Kanye West’s “All Day,” which also featured Paul McCartney and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song earned London, West, McCartney and other co-writers a nomination for best rap song at the 2016 Grammys.

London has released three studio albums, including 2020’s Bebey, which was self-released and features collaborations with Tame Impala, Lil Yachty and Raekwon. His 2014 album, Vibes, was produced by West, who is also featured on a track. And his 2011 debut, Timez Are Weird These Days, helped the performer earn a nomination for Best Pust Act at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.