Florida Georgia Line Cancels Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns: “Safety Has Been Weighing Heavy on Us”

Grammy-nominated country music duo Florida Georgia Line have announced their I Love My Country tour has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus on Friday. The 29-date arena and amphitheater tour was set to kick off on Sept. 24 at the Cellairis Amphitheater in Atlanta.

“While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right,” the group tweeted.

A follow-up tweet announced that refunds will be issued. Band member Tyler Hubbard wrote a statement on his Instagram that said, “Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band and crew, friends, and fans in harms way, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel the fall tour. He added that it was “one of the toughest decisions” and that canceling the shows “breaks our hearts.”

Brian Kelley also addressed ending the concerts on his Instagram stories. “Massive bummer y’all!!!! Was looking forward to this more than anything! Sad day. LOVEYALL,” he posted.

The group planned to perform songs off of their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on tour with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

The “Cruise” singers follow BTS, Nine Inch Nails, Stevie Nicks, and fellow country music artist Garth Brooks who have also canceled their fall shows.

Florida Georgia Line signed a long-term touring deal with Live Nation last November, according to Billboard. The entertainment company announced on Aug.6 that they would allow artists to require attendees and staff at their shows to show either proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

The I Love My Country tour would have wrapped up at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Nov. 20.