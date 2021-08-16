Foo Fighters to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test for Entry at Alaska Concerts

The Foo Fighters is requiring that people who attend their upcoming shows in Alaska be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result 48 hours before attending, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The 12-time Grammy-winning-band plans to perform in Anchorage on Aug. 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center and in Fairbanks on Aug. 21 at the Carlson Center.

Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be provided before entering — either the original card or copy of card with an ID to match, according to a statement from Ticketmaster.

Internet users who go to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets are greeted with the following message: “The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the following regulations: All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination by showing an original, digital photograph, or photo copy of the fan’s vaccination card. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age, or those 12 years and older with a valid medical reason restricting vaccination, will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative test result prior to entering the venue.”

According to the Anchorage Daily News, attendees are encourage — but not required — to wear masks.

The news outlet noted that while some venues in the “lower 48” states have been requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, venues in Alaska have not been mandating these requirements.

In June, the Foo Fighters played Madison Square Garden, marking the first full-capacity concert in New York since March 2020. Ticketholders were required to show proof of vaccination to enter the venue.

The rock group in June postponed a July 17 show at Los Angeles’ the Forum after someone “within the Foo Fighters organization” tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes two days after Live Nation said it would require anyone attending an event at one of its venues or festivals — including artists and crew — to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test starting Oct. 4.