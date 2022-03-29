Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Amid “Staggering Loss” of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

The Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates have been canceled following the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band announced on social media Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the message read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all of the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The group, recipients of 12 Grammy Awards, announced Friday the “tragic and untimely” death of Hawkins, who was 50. A cause of death was not given.

Foo Fighters, which is fronted by Dave Grohl, had been in South America on tour and was scheduled to perform Friday in Bogotá, Colombia. Tour dates for the band had been announced through December 2022, including an upcoming performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

They were also scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

Hawkins got his start as a part of Alanis Morissette’s band before officially joining the Foo Fighters in 1997, months before the release of what would become their best-selling album, The Colour and the Shape.

Among those paying tribute to Hawkins on Friday was Miley Cyrus, who said she would be dedicating her next show to the drummer.