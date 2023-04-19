Foo Fighters Set Release Date for First Album Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Foo Fighters announced a release date for their new album, But Here We Are, the group’s first new music since the death of Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022.

The band also shared a lyric video for the first single, “Rescued,” from the album out June 2.

“It came in a flash / It came out of nowhere / It happened so fast / And then it was over,” Dave Grohl sings at the beginning of the song. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? / Is this happening now? / Are you feeling what I’m feeling? / This is happening now.”

After honoring Hawkins with two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September, Foo Fighters have been slowly easing back into the spotlight and are set to resume touring on May 24 in New Hampshire.

The group revealed at the end of 2022, “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known,” that they would continue on as a band after Hawkins’ death.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the group wrote in part in a statement shared on social media. “Without Taylor we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Hawkins’ sudden death at the age of 50 occurred while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band subsequently canceled all upcoming tour dates and a performance at the 64th Grammys, where Hawkins was honored with a tribute.

It remains unclear who will be the band’s drummer on its upcoming tour dates and who played drums on But Here We Are.

Listen to “Rescued” below.