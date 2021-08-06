Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protesting Band’s Kansas Show

- Share this article on Facebook
The Foo Fighters on Thursday night took some time before their show in Bonner Springs, Kansas to troll a small gathering of protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church.
In a large flatbed truck, the band (escorted by some police) and dressed as their comedic disco-alter egos, The Dee Gees, drove over to the protesters where lead singer Dave Grohl delivered a message, according to video posted to social media.
“All right now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you,” Grohl began. “I do! The way I look at it is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”
From there, the band all dressed in ’70s style jump-suits performed their take on The Bee Gees‘ classic “You Should Be Dancing.” There were some boos, but also some cheers, likely from fans who were in the area and could not believe what they were seeing, according to the video.
Grohl invited the protesters to join in before the band slowly rolled along to their show at the Azura Amphitheater.
Watch the video below.
Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR
— talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021
