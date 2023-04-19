Frank Ocean Cancels Second Coachella Performance After Injuring Leg

Frank Ocean will not perform during the second weekend of Coachella after injuring his leg.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a representative for the singer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean’s performance at the festival days ago was delayed by an hour and cut short, leaving fans angry and confused. Attendees posted videos on social media detailing the drama, with some even leaving the festival early after waiting hours to see Ocean perform and after watching others hit the stage including Björk, Kali Uchis, Latto and Willow. Blackpink and Bad Bunny headlined Friday and Saturday nights, and they will return this weekend.

It was not clear who will headline Coachella on Sunday night in Ocean’s place. A representative for Coachella did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

A source close to the situation told THR that Ocean’s performance had to be adjusted last minute because he injured his ankle during rehearsals. “Production was adjusted according to doctors’ advice,” the source said.

During his performance, Ocean sang songs like “Novacane” and “Bad Religion,” and his set included a 10-minute performance by French DJ Crystallmess. Some fans posted that Ocean’s long-awaited performance was bizarre and unusual. The Grammy-winning star hasn’t performed live in nearly six years, and he was originally supposed to perform at the festival in April 2020.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in a statement Wednesday.

Justin Bieber, who watched Ocean’s set live at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, posted in support of the singer on social media.

“I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank,” Bieber wrote.

Ocean’s set was originally supposed to livestream on YouTube — like all of Coachella’s performances — but the video giant tweeted Sunday: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream.”