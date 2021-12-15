Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer Lead Star-Studded Music Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”

A parade of stars is making sure that the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s solo album, All Things Must Pass, isn’t passed over without a special tribute. A selection of more than 40 boldfaced names appears in a new music video for the album’s track “My Sweet Lord.”

Directed by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Mark Hamill, to “search for that which can’t be seen.” As they set off on the journey, dozens of agents team up to look high and low for what may have been right in front of them all along. The clip also features Harrison’s wife Olivia and son Dhani, who appear opposite actress Aimee Mullins and actor Rupert Friend.

It’s not the first notice the album has received recently. The 50th-anniversary uber deluxe edition received a Grammy nomination for best boxed or special limited edition package for the upcoming awards, set for Jan. 31.

The music video, seen below, features the following names, in order of appearance: Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Jeff Lynne, Reggie Watts, Darren Criss, Patton Oswalt, Al Yankovic, David Gborie, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Jon Hamm, Brett Metter, Anders Holm, Dhani Harrison, Rupert Friend, Angus Sampson, Taika Waititi, Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, Kate Micucci, Riki Lindhome, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig, Olivia Harrison, Aimee Mullins, Courtney Pauroso, Natalie Palamides, Shepard Fairey, Claudia O’Doherty, Tom Scharpling, Paul Scheer and Sarah Baker.