Gal Gadot Stars in Music Video for ‘Heart of Stone’ Single (Exclusive)

Eager to see Gal Gadot in the upcoming summer action thriller Heart of Stone? Catch her in a new music video for a song from the film.

Gadot stars in the clip for “Quiet,” which The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively premiering Thursday. The song is by Israeli alternative pop artist Noga Erez and was created specifically for Heart of Stone, which debuts Aug. 11 on Netflix. “Quiet” is featured in the opening credits of the movie.

The nearly four-minute video, which was filmed in Los Angeles before the SAG-AFTRA strike, is interwoven with clips from the film and also features Gadot sitting in a car and later standing toe-to-toe with Erez. The video was directed by Loris Russier, whose credits include Burna Boy and J Balvin’s “Rollercoaster” and Ella Mai’s “DFMU.”

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart of Stone. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Heart of Stone follows Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative on an elite MI6 unit who is “the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset,” as Netflix describes it. The film was directed by Tom Harper and also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi.

Erez wrote and produced “Quiet” with frequent collaborator Ori Rousso. The song is Erez’s first new music since last year’s “Nails,” which featured rap icon Missy Elliott on its remix. Erez is currently performing in Europe and toured North America last year, including opening for Florence + the Machine on the road. Gadot counts Erez as one of her favorite artists.

Noga Erez Courtesy of JimmyFontaine

Erez has more involvement in Heart of Stone: Her previously released track, “End of the Road,” is featured in the first scene of the film.

Gadot is not new to music videos: She also appeared in Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s clip for “Girls Like You,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018. And during the pandemic, the Wonder Woman star posted an at-home made music video of her and famous friends singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” It starts and ends with Gadot singing, and also includes Lynda Carter, Pedro Pascal, Sia, Amy Adams, Jamie Dornan, Will Ferrell, James Marsden, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Kravitz, Leslie Odom Jr. and others.