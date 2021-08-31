Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, Kiss Postpones Tour Dates

Another Kiss member has contracted the coronavirus. The band announced on Tuesday (Aug. 31) that Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, and that their next four dates of their End of the Road tour would be delayed.

“Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the rockers shared in a statement on social media. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.”

Just days earlier, on Aug. 26, Kiss announced that frontman Paul Stanley had tested positive, and canceled the evening’s show. That announcement also indicated that the entire band and crew was full vaccinated. The vocalist tweeted Monday that he has since recovered.

“My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass,” he shared. “It’s over now.”

Ahead of the announcement that Simmons is the latest band member to contract the virus, the bassist shared his blistering thoughts on politicians in Texas and Florida who are spreading misinformation during the pandemic and banning mask mandates.

“Always listen to the CDC and the doctors — not stupid politicians,” he told 95.5 KLOS before adding some clarity on his opinion. “Not all politicians — evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party who are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives … The politicians in Texas and Florida — evil, self-serving, just moronic.”

He also emphasized the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated, a message that the CDC, doctors and scientists have been urging as the Delta variant has caused another surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

“The idea that somebody says, ‘It’s my body and my choice’ is so idiotic,” Simmons said during his interview, noting that he believes there should be a vaccine mandate and that it wouldn’t infringe upon personal rights. “What freedom? The freedom to infect everybody else?” he asked. Seven hundred thousand Americans — close to it — are dead because of COVID. Of course it should be a law.”

See Kiss’ announcement about Simmons and the postponed tour dates below:

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.