NYC’s Governors Ball Festival Drops DaBaby From Lineup After Homophobic Remarks

New York City’s Governors Ball music festival has become the latest event to cut ties with DaBaby as the rapper continues to face backlash for homophobic remarks he made at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month.

Less than 24 hours after he was dropped from the final day of Chicago’s Lollapalooza, New York City’s upcoming Governors Ball music festival also dropped DaBaby from its lineup.

While Governors Ball didn’t officially name DaBaby in its statement posted to Twitter Monday morning, the festival’s official Twitter account said people should “stay tuned for a lineup addition” and shared a new poster with DaBaby removed from the list of performers for the three-day event. DaBaby was originally listed in the lineup that was released on May 4.

Governors Ball also released the following statement as part of the Twitter announcement: “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Founders Entertainment presents the Governors Ball festival, which is set to take place at New York’s Citi Field from Sept. 24-26, after last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday, July 25, DaBaby asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.”

The rapper, known for his hit “Rockstar” and being featured on a remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” went on to make more crude comments about women and gay men.

DaBaby addressed his remarks a day after the Rolling Loud performance on Instagram Live, claiming gay and straight fans enjoyed his performance.

“I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer,” he added. “I’m the best live performer.”

He went on to say his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS” because they’re not “nasty” or “junkies.” “They got class,” he said.

He apologized on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Still DaBaby’s continued to face criticism for his comments from a number of prominent musicians including Elton John, Madonna and Questlove.

John tweeted on Wednesday that he was “shocked” to hear about DaBaby’s remarks, saying such comments lead to “stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.” The longtime HIV/AIDS activist said musicians should bring people together.

For her part, Dua Lipa, who’s faced calls to remove the rapper from the “Levitating” remix, said on Instagram last Monday that she’s “surprised and horrified” at his comments.

“I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” she added. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”