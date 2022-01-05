Grammy Awards Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

The Grammys is the latest awards show to get postponed amid the omicron surge.

The show was scheduled to take place Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, but a new date has not been set.

CBS and the Recording Academy released the following statement on Wednesday: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

A slew of events have been canceled or postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. Among the ceremonies postponed so far are the Critics Choice Awards, the Governors Awards and the AFI Awards. BAFTA’s Tea Party has been canceled, as have a slew of premiere events for shows and film including How I Met Your Father and Peacemaker. Broadway also has seen its share of cancellations and postponemts, while festivals also have changed their plans, including the Palm Springs fest (canceled) and Sundance (switched from in person to online only).

Last year’s Grammys also were postponed amid the pandemic. The original date, which also had been set Jan. 31 in 2021, was ultimately moved to March 14. The ceremony featured a mix of live and pre-recorded performances, with awards handed out in front of a smaller group of nominees and other attendees.

Jon Batiste leads the nominees for this year’s Grammys, with 11 noms in total. The Oscar winner and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert band leader, who released the album We Are earlier this year, earned noms nods in the top categories of record of the year and album of the year.

The Recording Academy expanded those categories and the other two general field categories — song of the year and best new artist — to feature 10 nominees, up from eight.