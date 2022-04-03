Grammys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 Grammy Awards are under way in Las Vegas, with the majority of this year’s trophies being presented in the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

LeVar Burton, a past Grammy winner who was nominated this year for best spoken word album, is hosting the Premiere Ceremony in the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom. The proceedings are streaming live on YouTube and on the Grammys’ website.

Jon Batiste has the most nominations this year with a near-record 11 nods, including in the top categories of record of the year and album of the year. He also is among the early winners at the Premiere Ceremony, along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Joni Mitchell, CeCe Winans, Summer of Soul (named best music film a week after winning the Oscar for best documentary feature) and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Those and the other two general field categories — song of the year and best new artist — now each feature 10 nominees, up from eight, with the Recording Academy announcing the expansion in a letter to members timed to the nominations announcement in November 2021.

With his double-digit nods this year, Batiste scored just one fewer nomination than the Grammy record-holders for most nominations in a single year: Michael Jackson and Babyface, who each scored 12 nods in a single year. For the 2016 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar received 11 nominations but only won 5 awards.

Three artists — Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. tied for the second-most nominations this year, eight each, followed by seven-time nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Other notable nominees this year include Kanye “Ye” West, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (five nods each); three-time nominee The Weeknd, who previously said he would boycott the Grammys; and double nominees Bo Burnham, Kacey Musgraves, Lamar, Jennifer Hudson, Paul McCartney and Silk Sonic.

Grammy performers include Batiste, Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Lady Gaga, Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., John Legend, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and Carrie Underwood.

The ceremony will also include an “In Memoriam” segment featuring Stephen Sondheim songs performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

It was revealed two weeks ago that a planned performance by West had been pulled after what his rep called “concerning online behavior.”

Trevor Noah is set to host the main awards show, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards was originally set to take place from the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, on Monday, Jan. 31 but the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge in the U.S. earlier this year caused a delay, with scheduling conflicts at the show’s longtime Los Angeles venue prompting a move to Las Vegas.

A complete list of this year’s Grammy nominees, updated as winners are announced, follows. Refresh for the latest.

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

“I Still Have Faith In You”

ABBA

Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

“Freedom”

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, DJ Khalil, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

“I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

“Peaches”

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Louis Bell, Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Right On Time”

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

“Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Nas X

Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

“drivers license”

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Leave The Door Open”

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mikey Freedom Hart, DJ Khalil, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, Ken Oriole, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

BEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin “Tony” Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin “Capi” Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris “TEK” O’Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha “Fury” King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Eve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan “AyoJuan” Peña, Micah Pettit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito “Earcandy” Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald “Flip” Colson, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal “Lunchmoney” Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell “V. Script” Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike “Scribz” Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Montero

Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio ‘Teezio’ Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Ilsey Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, R.L. Stafford, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Alexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Casey Smith, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Evermore

Taylor Swift

Bon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O’Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Donda

Kanye West

Baby Keem, Chris Brown, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, JAY-Z, Syleena Johnson, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, The LOX, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Rooga, Travis Scott, Shenseea, Swizz Beatz, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vory, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn & Lil Yachty, featured artists; Allday, Audi, AyoAA, Roark Bailey, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1Da, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Cubeatz, David & Eli, Mike Dean, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DRTWRK, 88-Keys, E.Vax, FNZ, Gesaffelstein, Nikki Grier, Cory Henry, Ronny J, DJ Khalil, Wallis Lane, Digital Nas, Nascent, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sloane, Sean Solymar, Sucuki, Arron “Arrow” Sunday, Swizz Beatz, Zen Tachi, 30 Roc, Bastian Völkel, Mia Wallis, Kanye West, Wheezy & Jason White, producers; Josh Berg, Todd Bergman, Rashade Benani Bevel Sr., Will Chason, Dem Jointz, IRKO, Jess Jackson, Nagaris Johnson, Shin Kamiyama, Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, James Kelso, Scott McDowell, Kalam Ali Muttalib, Jonathan Pfarr, Drrique Rendeer, Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson, Mikalai Skrobat, Devon Wilson & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, Aswad Asif, Roark Bailey, Durk Banks, Sam Barsh, Christoph Bauss, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Isaac De Boni, Christopher Brown, Jahshua Brown, Tahrence Brown, Aaron Butts, Warryn Campbell, Hykeem Carter Jr., Jordan Terrell Carter, Shawn Carter, Denzel Charles, Raul Cubina, Isaac De Boni, Kasseem Dean, Michael Dean, Tim Friedrich, Wesley Glass, Samuel Gloade, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Jahmal Gwin, Cory Henry, Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., Larry Hoover Jr., Bashar Jackson, Sean Jacob, Nima Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin, Syleena Johnson, Dominique Armani Jones, Eli Klughammer, Chinsea Lee, Mike Lévy, Evan Mast, Mark Mbogo, Miles McCollum, Josh Mease, Scott Medcudi, Brian Miller, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Michael Mulé, Mark Myrie, Charles M. Njapa, Nasir Pemberton, Carlos St. John Phillips, Jason Phillips, Khalil Abdul Rahman, Laraya Ashlee Robinson, Christopher Ruelas, David Ruoff, Maxie Lee Ryles III, Matthew Samuels, Daniel Seeff, Eric Sloan Jr., Sean Solymar, Ronald O’Neill Spence Jr., David Styles, Michael Suski, Aqeel Tate, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, Caleb Zackery Toliver, Bastian Völkel, Brian Hugh Warner, Jacques Webster II, Kanye West, Orlando Wilder, Jeffery Williams & Mark Williams, songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Bad Habits”

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise”

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license”

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You”

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More”

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open”

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches”

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time”

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

“Anyone”

Justin Bieber

“Right On Time”

Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish

“Positions”

Ariana Grande

“drivers license”

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

“I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely”

Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter”

BTS

“Higher Power”

Coldplay

“Kiss Me More”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi

That’s Life

Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

“Alive” (WINNER)

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

“Hero”

Afrojack & David Guetta

Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Loom”

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

“Before”

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Heartbreak”

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

“You Can Do It”

Caribou

Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

“The Business”

Tiësto

Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Subconsciously (WINNER)

Black Coffee

Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer

Shockwave

Marshmello

Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Judgement

Ten City

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51 percent or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new recordings.

Tree Falls (WINNER)

Taylor Eigsti

Double Dealin’

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden

Rachel Eckroth

At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

Rock

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

“Shot In The Dark”

AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”

Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U”

Chris Cornell

“Ohms”

Deftones

“Making A Fire”

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

“Genesis”

Deftones

“The Alien”

Dream Theater

“Amazonia”

Gojira

“Pushing The Tides”

Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“All My Favorite Songs”

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit”

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance”

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way”

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War”

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Power Up

AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters

McCartney III

Paul McCartney

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

Shore

Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey

Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage

H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

“I Need You”

Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again”

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You”

H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take”

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Damage”

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days”

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary”

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open”

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings”

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

New Light

Eric Bellinger

Something To Say

Cory Henry

Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two

Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new R&B recordings.

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra

We Are

Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

Rap

Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

“Family Ties”

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up”

Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E”

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S***”

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L”

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know”

Doja Cat

“Industry Baby”

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane”

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Bath Salts”

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend”

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties”

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail”

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“M Y . L I F E”

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new rap recordings.

The Off-Season

J. Cole

King’s Disease II

Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Donda

Kanye West

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“You Should Probably Leave” (WINNER)

Chris Stapleton

“Forever After All”

Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name”

Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive”

Jason Isbell

“camera roll”

Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

“Younger Me” (WINNER)

Brothers Osborne

“If I Didn’t Love You”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Glad You Exist”

Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Cold” (WINNER)

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Better Than We Found It”

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll”

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Country Again”

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like”

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name”

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new country recordings.

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

New Age

Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Divine Tides (WINNER)

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Brothers

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Pangaea

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day

Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever

Laura Sullivan

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” (WINNER)

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

“Sackodougou”

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

“Kick Those Feet”

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

“Bigger Than Us”

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

“Absence”

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

Generations

The Baylor Project

SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Flor

Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

Skyline (WINNER)

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste

Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver (WINNER)

Christian McBride Big Band

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Mirror Mirror (WINNER)

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

“Never Lost” (WINNER)

CeCe Winans

“Voice Of God”

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful”

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help”

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Wait On You”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

“Believe For It” (WINNER)

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“We Win”

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man Of Your Word”

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Jireh”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

“Believe For It” (WINNER)

CeCe Winans

“Changing Your Story”

Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live At The Ryman”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”

Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live In LA”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

Old Church Basement (WINNER)

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

No Stranger

Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live)

Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass and Americana recordings.

My Savior (WINNER)

Carrie Underwood

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times

The Isaacs

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

Mendó (WINNER)

Alex Cuba

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores

Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos

Camilo

Revelación

Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

El Último Tour Del Mundo (WINNER)

Bad Bunny

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro

Jose

J Balvin

KG0516

KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

Origen (WINNER)

Juanes

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico

Calambre

Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño

C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

A Mis 80’s (WINNER)

Vicente Fernández

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas

Seis

Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Salswing! (WINNER)

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola

Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru

Tony Succar

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

“Cry” (WINNER)

Jon Batiste

“Love And Regret”

Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil”

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer”

Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Cry” (WINNER)

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Avalon”

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

“Bored”

Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

“Call Me A Fool”

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Diamond Studded Shoes”

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer”

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Native Sons (WINNER)

Los Lobos

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Outside Child

Allison Russell

Stand For Myself

Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

My Bluegrass Heart (WINNER)

Béla Fleck

Renewal

Billy Strings

A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

I Be Trying (WINNER)

Cedric Burnside

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler

Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis

Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

662 (WINNER)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up

Steve Cropper

Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

They’re Calling Me Home (WINNER)

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

One Night Lonely [Live]

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History

Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham

Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Kau Ka Pe’a (WINNER)

Kalani Pe’a

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People

Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Reggae

Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new reggae recordings.

Beauty In The Silence (WNNER)

Soja

Pamoja

Etana

Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin

Sean Paul

Royal

Jesse Royal

10

Spice

Global Music

Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

“Mohabbat” (WINNER)

Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself”

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà”

Femi Kuti

“Blewu”

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence”

WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Mother Nature (WINNER)

Angelique Kidjo

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

Children’s

Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Actívate

123 Andrés

All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World

Falu

Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album

Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Aftermath

LeVar Burton

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy

8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land

Barack Obama

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new recordings.

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford

Evolution

Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51 percent or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51 percent or more playing time of the album.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (WINNER)

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (WINNER)

Andra Day

Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor

Cruella

(Various Artists)

Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor

Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt (& Various Artists)

Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor

In The Heights

(Various Artists)

Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

One Night In Miami

Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)

Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor

Respect

Jennifer Hudson

Stephen Bray & Jason Michael Webb, compilation producers

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)

Doug Besterman, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

The Queen’s Gambit (WINNER – TIE)

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul (WINNER – TIE)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer

Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“All Eyes On Me” [From Inside] (WINNER)

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“Agatha All Along” [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

“All I Know So Far” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

“Fight For You” [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now” [From One Night In Miami]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Composing/Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

“Eberhard” (WINNER)

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

“Beautiful Is Black”

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat And Mouse”

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto For Orchestra: Finale”

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions”

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (From Kirby Superstar) (WINNER)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

“Chopsticks”

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For The Love Of A Princess” (From Braveheart)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love”

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“The Struggle Within”

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)” (WINNER)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

“The Bottom Line”

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

“A Change Is Gonna Come”

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby”

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Package, Notes, and Historical

Best Recording Package

Pakelang (WINNER)

Li Jheng Han & Yu Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition (WINNER)

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)

77-81

Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 (WINNER)

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) (WINNER)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, restoration engineers; (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Production

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Love For Sale (WINNER)

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; Huntley Miller, mastering engineer (Low)

Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Jack Antonoff

— Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey)

— Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent)

— “Gold Rush” (Taylor Swift)

— Sling (Clairo)

— Solar Power (Lorde)

— Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers)

Rogét Chahayed

— “//aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ%” (Kali Uchis)

— “Ain’t S***” (Doja Cat)

— “Beautiful” (Shelley FKA DRAM)

— “Blueberry Eyes” (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS)

— “Fire In The Sky” (Anderson .Paak)

— “Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

— “Lazy Susan” (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei)

— “NITROUS” (Joji)

— “Vibez” (ZAYN)

Mike Elizondo

— Glow On (Turnstile)

— “Good Day” (Twenty One Pilots)

— Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man)

— “Mercy” (Jonas Brothers)

— “Mulberry Street” (Twenty One Pilots)

— Obviously (Lake Street Dive)

— “Repeat” (Grace Vanderwaal)

— “Taking The Heat” (Joy Oladokun)

Hit-Boy

— Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists)

— King’s Disease II (Nas)

Ricky Reed

— “//aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ%” (Kali Uchis)

— “Can’t Let You Go” (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant)

— “Damn Bean” (John-Robert)

— “Don’t Go Yet” (Camila Cabello)

— Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges)

— “Piece Of You” (Shawn Mendes)

— “Pushing Away” (Junior Mesa)

— “Rumors” (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B)

— “Sing” (Jon Batiste)

Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) (WINNER)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

“Back To Life” (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born For Greatness” (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

“Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix)

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

This category recognizes excellence in multichannel immersive audio recordings. Eligible recordings must be commercially released for sale or streaming on a consumer format/configuration (DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Blu-Ray, Atmos, Auro-3D, immersive download, etc.) that provides an original immersive mix (not electronically re-purposed) of four or more channels.

Alicia (WINNER)

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten & Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the 63rd Grammy Awards Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee meeting was postponed until after last year’s Grammy Awards. The committee has met and the nominations for the 63rd Grammys are being voted on and the winner presented as part of the 64th Grammy Awards.

Soundtrack Of The American Soldier (WINNER)

Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

Fryd

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)

Mutt Slang II – A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage

Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas (WINNER)

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Blanton Alspaugh

— Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers)

— Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir)

— Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana)

— Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble)

— More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)

— O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra)

— Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Steven Epstein

— Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker)

— Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet)

— Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

— Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet)

— Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott)

David Frost

— Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble)

— Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

— Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama)

— One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

— Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

— Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz)

— Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang)

Elaine Martone

— Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

— Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez)

— Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding)

— Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson)

— Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Judith Sherman

— Alone Together (Jennifer Koh)

— Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh)

— Bruits (Imani Winds)

— Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet)

— Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens)

— Home (Blythe Gaissert)

— Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet)

— A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams)

— Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank)

Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre”

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9”

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline”

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy”

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah, David T. Little, Lewis Pesacov & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

“It’s A Long Way”

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand'”

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

“Rising w/The Crossing”

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons”

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom”

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar”

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking”

JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars”

Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes”

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

“Bruits”

Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

“Alone Together”

Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic”

Simone Dinnerstein

‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas”

Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos”

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach”

Mak Grgić

“Of Power”

Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51 percent or more playing time of new material.

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51 percent playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

“Akiho: Seven Pillars”

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One”

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes”

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11′”

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea”

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

“Freedom” (WINNER)

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

“Shot In The Dark”

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

“I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Peaches”

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers

“Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Good 4 U”

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Summer of Soul (WINNER)

(Various Artists)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Inside

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia

David Byrne

Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Billie Eilish

Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Jimi Hendrix

John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers